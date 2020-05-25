Big problem and no idea what to do.

9

91MustangGT1991

Member
Feb 26, 2020
10
1
13
47459
I have a 91 Mustang GT with gt40 intake manifold and gt40p heads. It seems to me that something is causing the car to add to much fuel and advancing the timing way to much and at about 1,500 to 2,000 rpm it just backfires and spits and sputters and does not go further than 2,000 rpm. When i got the car i had noticed the maf sensor was unplugged and all the problems started when i plugged it in . I have been running in circles since February since i got the car and at this point anything helps.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
16,254
5,180
193
polk county florida
I take it you bought it this way,
go here and do this checklist step by step, don't skip around.
Post here any questions you have.
forums.stangnet.com

Help me create the "Surging Idle Checklist"

Updated 26-Oct-2019 to clarify creeping idle RPM increase as the car is being driven. Many of you are familiar with the "Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs" checklist and the No Crank Checklist. They are very effective in finding and eliminating the problems by use of...
forums.stangnet.com forums.stangnet.com
 
Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Is there a trick , or does my wife just hold it
Mar 7, 2019
777
237
53
56
Sarasota Florida
Its going to be some work to figure it out. We have all been there with the list. Sounds messy I would consider finding a Mustang expert only because you seem to know a little about cars, but your problem seems like you need specialized diagnostics . Get it going and start fresh. Just my opinion from when my car was messed up and I tried everything.....It was the PIP
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
V Big problem have no idea what the problem is help? 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 7
R Engine Big problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
79 Fox Fox Big problems here. I know what to do. Just venting. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
S New Guy W Big Problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Kingofkings4423 Big Problem Need Help!!!!! SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
M Ok All You Power Brake Gurus I Have A Big Problem! With My 1967 Mustang, Please Help 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 8
E Big Engine Problems SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 5
ked263 Big Ac Problem And Need Advice, SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
C Minor problems after big job. Help Needed. SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
89foxbodycali BIG PROBLEM 89 LX NOW IT WONT START Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
thumper460 Big brake upgrade.. problems 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
mycaptainchris BIG problem with 2011 Mustangs 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 26
blzn04fx4 do i have a big problem with my programmer SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
N Big Problem with GT40 Intake,Tall Valve Covers PCV Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
F new guy with big problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
F new guy with big problems The Welcome Wagon 4
A just changed intake manifold and a big problem appears.... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
S i have a big problem here t-5 swap Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
Rickyll7 Big Problems With Kenne Bell Fuel System and FRPP 80lb Injectors SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 52
Manewaymja2 Big Shot NOS Problems. CODES are BAD Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
TOOLOW91 BIG PROBLEM 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
twolo4u2c2 BIG PROBLEM...maybe Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
85SVOGUY Big Problem 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 13
strtrcr50 Big car problems. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
A Big Exhaust Problem SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
G no start=big problem... need help! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 40
mustangfan1990 BIG PROBLEM AND I NEED HELP FAST!!!!!!!!!!!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 19
S focus fuel pump wiring harness??? big problem!!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
C I Got a Big tranny Problem SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
GTA_V6_Mustang Need input on my big problem.... 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 19
D BIG problem!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
doubleomustang BIG PROBLEMS WITH SUPERCHARGER INSTALL SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 37
autumn_again big problems from what it seems 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 20
mustangfan1990 PLEASE HELP I HAVE A BIG PROBLEM.... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
cave diver Unique Performance has BIG problems 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
G wow! big problem with ignition. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
M might have a big problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
wizardofnos Big Problems with my 5.0 .. .. .. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
GreatWhite BIG problem with intake install... broken bolt, help!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
B BiG PRoblem With COBRA INTAKE!HELP! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
grandpa57 Big 67 power steering problem Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
Extreme550 Roush 05+ TECH Questions BIG PROBLEMS, owners must read! Special Production 0
Adam95GT Small Problems... Nothing Big... 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
deftsound Ok i got a big problem here SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 24
tlrdynes Help! Big Problem with Brakes SVT Tech Forum 5
C Big engine swap problem 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 2
N Big Problem ... help 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
3 Big problems.. please give me your opinions SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
mustangfan1990 BIG WIRING PROBLEM PLEASE HELP Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
S big problem removing computer! AODE to T5 swap guys... 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
Similar threads
Top Bottom