Big problem and no idea what to do.

I have a 91 Mustang GT with gt40 intake manifold and gt40p heads. It seems to me that something is causing the car to add to much fuel and advancing the timing way to much and at about 1,500 to 2,000 rpm it just backfires and spits and sputters and does not go further than 2,000 rpm. When i got the car i had noticed the maf sensor was unplugged and all the problems started when i plugged it in . I have been running in circles since February since i got the car and at this point anything helps.