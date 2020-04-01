Engine Big problems

R

rockyracoon

10 Year Member
Nov 23, 2005
715
10
29
margate NJ
Well finished my HCI project today and ive got big problems. The car fired right up and the idle with the TFS stage 1 cam was awesome but I noticed white smoke coming out of both tailpipes and once the car warmed up I could see coolant spraying from somewhere just below the passenger side valve cover back by the firewall. It seemed like it would spray in cycles based on the thermostat. So evidently coolant is leaking externally and also getting into the combustion chambers or at least some of them.Did not see any coolant in the oil though. My guess is the gt-40 lower is the culprit but I would appreciate any comments. Or advice.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
79 Fox Fox Big problems here. I know what to do. Just venting. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
S New Guy W Big Problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Kingofkings4423 Big Problem Need Help!!!!! SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
M Ok All You Power Brake Gurus I Have A Big Problem! With My 1967 Mustang, Please Help 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 8
E Big Engine Problems SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 5
Similar threads
Fox Big problems here. I know what to do. Just venting.
New Guy W Big Problem
Big Problem Need Help!!!!!
Ok All You Power Brake Gurus I Have A Big Problem! With My 1967 Mustang, Please Help
Big Engine Problems
Top Bottom