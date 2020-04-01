Well finished my HCI project today and ive got big problems. The car fired right up and the idle with the TFS stage 1 cam was awesome but I noticed white smoke coming out of both tailpipes and once the car warmed up I could see coolant spraying from somewhere just below the passenger side valve cover back by the firewall. It seemed like it would spray in cycles based on the thermostat. So evidently coolant is leaking externally and also getting into the combustion chambers or at least some of them.Did not see any coolant in the oil though. My guess is the gt-40 lower is the culprit but I would appreciate any comments. Or advice.