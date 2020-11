Hey Pauly-



I used to mountain bike heavily when I was at FSU. Thule makes really good roof racks and I actually had one on my 93GT for a while. They are quite expensive (around $300.00 for the 4 foot pads, fit kit, and locks alone-the actual bike trays are another $60-$100.00 each). I had some load bars that I bought from another poor college kid that needed the money. I also had a fairing on the front that cut down on the wind noise. I have since taken them off and now my brother has them. Like Fly and 5.0 have said, I also have had my Cannondale MTB and my brother's GT MTB in the back with the seat folded down with enough room for a cooler. I have 3 amps on my back seats and you can place the bikes so that the handlebars support the bike above the amps (I had to take off the front tires). BTW-I would sometimes hit my head on the front load bar when getting in/out of my car-be careful not to get the load bars too wide.



Hawaii-50