Fury1966
- Dec 31, 2018
Hey guys new to the page so pardon me if im posting in the wrong area, recently my T-Top handle in my 1985 Fox broke! I scavenged the interweb and could not find a thing on them, so I took to the drawing board and made a CNC program for them, figured Id share what I have done to see if there was any demand to needing the handles. Maybe yours broke, maybe youd like to upgrade, either way I can make them! attached are a few pictures.
