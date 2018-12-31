For Sale Billet T-Top Handles Late 80's - Early 88 T-Top Mustangs

F

Fury1966

New Member
Dec 31, 2018
1
2
1
23
Villa Ridge MO
Hey guys new to the page so pardon me if im posting in the wrong area, recently my T-Top handle in my 1985 Fox broke! I scavenged the interweb and could not find a thing on them, so I took to the drawing board and made a CNC program for them, figured Id share what I have done to see if there was any demand to needing the handles. Maybe yours broke, maybe youd like to upgrade, either way I can make them! attached are a few pictures.
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
  • Like
Reactions: hsean and 90sickfox

  • Sponsors(?)


billison

billison

I like tinted tail
10 Year Member
Feb 27, 2006
2,578
1,085
184
stl
We spoke on the phone yesterday. These are neat. I plan to grab a set once I’m done with paint
 
  • Like
Reactions: Fury1966
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
3 Billet aluminum 1960s Mt valve covers on 5.0 302 with Ford Lightning rockers 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
S For Sale Ford Performance Billet Aluminum Engine Cap Covers (15-17 GT; 15-19 GT350) S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
Islandboy33 For Sale Billet Pedals for Automatic - San Diego CA Interior Exterior Parts 0
L Lower Billet Grille 2008 Shelby GT 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
M SOLD Hays 650 Clutch Billet Flywheel Hydraulic Throw Out Bearing Drivetrain Parts 1
N For All The Engineers With A Billet Pony Delete Grille 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
Dreams2Reality SOLD F/s: Brand New Mmr Billet Oil Pump Gears (11-17 5.0) Engine and Power Adder 1
Dreams2Reality SOLD F/s: Brand New Mmr Billet Oil Pump Gears (11-17 5.0) Engine and Power Adder 1
C Old Spec Billet Flywheel: 28 Or 50? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
N Paint and Body Has Anyone Installed The Modern Billet Grills On A 13/14? Can't Figure It Out. 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
red05bullitgt Cfm Billet Valve Cover Breather Kit- 2002-2016 Mustang Gt 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
B Tss Billet Oil Pump Gears 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
C SOLD Romac Billet Steel Balancer Sbf Internally Balance, New Engine and Power Adder 1
Doug Nash SOLD Msd Pro-billet Street Distributor #8477 For 351c, 351m, 400, 429, 460, Classic Mustangs For Sale 2
Alohastang Billet Gas Cap For '66 Stang 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
C SOLD Hurst Billet Shifter For 2011 To 2014 Mt82's Drivetrain Parts 7
RRRacing24 Billet Grille Install And Hidden Fogs 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
XXL SOLD __ Mallory #8556701 Billet Hei Distributor For Bbf - New In Box - Free Ship! Engine and Power Adder 0
dz01 SOLD Bbk Billet Adjustable Fuel Regulator Engine and Power Adder 0
S Billet Steel Flywheel Suggestions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
S Expired Billet Aluminum Wheel Spacers - 1.5 In. - Pair (94-14 All) Wheels Tires Brakes 0
S Expired Billet Aluminum Wheel Spacers - 1.5 In. - Pair (94-14 All) Wheels Tires Brakes 0
5pt0driven78 Expired Billet Aluminum 5-speed Shift Knob Interior Exterior Parts 1
beviking SOLD Steeda Billet Strut Covers - 05+ Interior Exterior Parts 0
Eikki SOLD T5 Transmission With Steeda Tri-ax Short Shifter And Billet Handle And Bellhousing Drivetrain Parts 0
mustang6tee8 Fox Billet Shifter Bezel 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
Stephentx0211 SOLD For Sale: 12 Gt Front Headlight Housings Black Billet Grill Fr Lower Valence 2 Sub Boxes Interior Exterior Parts 0
seahawksax Expired Billet Black Upper And Lower Grille Interior Exterior Parts 2
larrym1961 Msd (may Die Suddenly) Pro Billet Distributors. What Are Your Complaints? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 64
K Expired Hurst Billet Competition Plus Short Shifter Drivetrain Parts 1
astronut1885 Expired Billet Aluminum Trunk Decklid Lock Bezel Trim For 1999-2004 Ford Mustang! Interior Exterior Parts 0
astronut1885 Expired 1999-2004 Ford Mustang Turn Signal Billet Aluminum Cover Multi Function Switch Interior Exterior Parts 0
astronut1885 Expired 1999-2004 Ford Mustang Front Cup Holder Billet Aluminum Trim Ring Cheap! Interior Exterior Parts 0
astronut1885 Expired Upr Billet Extreme T Handle Shift Knob Pistol Polished W/ Boot Retainer! Interior Exterior Parts 0
C Expired MSD 6AL chip, MSD billet Distributor. Blaster 3 coil. Engine and Power Adder 0
11B_stang94 Fuel aeromotive billet fuel rails 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
92rohcp Expired Centerforce Dual friction clutch 26 spline and Billet steel flywheel Drivetrain Parts 2
0 Expired 05-09 Steeda HD billet strut mounts adjustable fixes strut mount pop Suspension Parts 0
TOOLOW91 Ram billet flywheel Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
musclemustangcb Expired 4.6 6bolt frpp billet flywheel Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
P Expired 87-93 5.0 fuel rails / billet fuel regulator Drivetrain Parts 0
3 Expired Cam Motion Billet Solid Roller Blower Cam Sbf Engine and Power Adder 1
boss man Expired Ram Billet Steel Flywheel - 8 Bolt And Ram Powergrip Hd Clutch Drivetrain Parts 2
iBlackburn Billet Grills! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
J SOLD Fs: 79-93 Mustang T-56 Magnum, 6spd Conversion Kit W/mcleod Rst Clutch & Billet Flywheel Drivetrain Parts 4
MeanMussy Fs: Fms Billet Flywheel (50oz-in, 157 Tooth) Drivetrain Parts 0
89stang1 Installed Upr Shelby Mustang Polished Billet Hoodpins 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 31
3 Promotion T5, Triax, Billet Flywheel, Driveshaft, Crossmember!!!! Drivetrain Parts 4
McQueens Dream Billet Lower Grille V6 Models 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Brad Compton Holly Billet Aluminum 75mm T-body & Egr Spacer Engine and Power Adder 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom