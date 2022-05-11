Bilstein B6 Strut Question?

V

vindieseljetta

Member
Dec 13, 2021
12
9
13
44
Tampa Bay
Hi foxbody brethren,

I’m installing Bilstein B6’s all around on my fox. Doing the front struts now, and it appears that the B6 make the front oem dustshield and lower bumpstop redundant. Can someone confirm that is correct?

Landon (LMR) did not properly guide me.
 

Attachments

  • 8280EAFB-A77E-447D-859F-17520C1C692A.jpeg
    8280EAFB-A77E-447D-859F-17520C1C692A.jpeg
    479.6 KB · Views: 0

