Bilstein B6 Strut Question?

Hi foxbody brethren,
I’m installing Bilstein B6’s all around on my fox. Doing the front struts now, and it appears that the B6 make the front oem dustshield and lower bumpstop redundant. Can someone confirm that is correct?
Landon (LMR) did not properly guide me.
