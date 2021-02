Hey everybody I bought a Bilstein pro lowering kit from Steeda. I haven't received it yet due to a warehouse error so it is on back order. I just wanted to know if in the mean time should I invest in a set of Caster Camber plates. Would the kit work with the stock caster camber plates and if not what would be the ones to buy to best compliment this kit. Part number for the kit is 395 46 234391.