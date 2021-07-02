Binary Editor To Disable TAB/TAD?

ZephyrEFI
Hey all. I'm just getting started with Binary Editor and Quarterhorse tuning. One of the first things I want to do is disable the TAB/TAD and other Thermactor/AIR functions so I stop getting codes about it. I've tried looking around for it, but I can't for the life of me figure it out.
Also, I would LOVE to know whether there's a place I can see/monitor/datalog if the computer is seeing Neutral from one of the Neutral Safety Switches. I'm using an X3Z by the way.
