First off, the end goal of the car is a great street/twisty road handling weekend cruiser that will likely never see a drag strip nor will it be a full blown race car. I'm just trying to get all the suspension, brakes, chassis work squared away before I add any more power to it. I don't mind some level of increased NVH but I'm not building a full blown race car so I'll sacrifice some performance to keep it streetable.The front suspension has been totally redone with Blue Tokico struts, 95 spindles, 13in Cobra brakes, polyurethane control arm bushings, poly sway links and bushings, MM Solid steering rack bushings, MAC C/C plates, Eibach Sportlines, and Moog ball joints.It's a pretty stock 5.0 right now with just an explorer intake, under drives, long tubes & off road H, and a cat back. It still has stock heads, I'm not sure about the cam but if it isn't stock it's pretty mild.Given that info, I'd guess I'm not putting more than 225 HP to the wheels... So I'm wondering if I can just bolt up the IRS as is till I can afford all the proper derilin/poly (no aluminum, it's a street car first and foremost) bushings and not worry about breaking anything in the rear end with the little power I'm making at the moment. It'll be next spring or so before I can afford to do it right with the bushings and I won't necessarily mind having to pull it back off to work on it then.I only had to pay $500 for the whole thing, complete with everything minus the Cobra rear calipers, but I did get the brackets for the calipers as well as the rotors. It also has a rear diff brace on it, came with IRS tail pipes (which wont work with my current cat back so I'll at least need new mufflers), Bilstien shocks, and stock springs. My current stick axle is a SN95 disc rear and I have a few questions about the swap. I was wanting at a minimum to add gears (3.55) and a panhard bar to the SRA so this seemed like a better way to spend the money.1. Can I keep my rear SN95 V8 calipers and use them in the cobra rear caliper brackets or do I need the cobra calipers too?2. I'm currently running sportline springs but the SRA springs won't work with the IRS lower spring cups. Can I cut the stock springs for now to even out the ride height till I can buy a coilover kit for the rear or at least the proper rear springs? If I do cut the stock ones, how much can I expect the handling to suffer?3. I just bought the e-brake cables but haven't installed them yet for the disc rear conversion on the fox, I assume they will work on either the GT or the Cobra rear calipers once I get the IRS installed?I'm sure I'll have more questions but that oughta get me started.The car it's going on:The rear end: