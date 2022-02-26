Black and Grey 8 pin connectors and painless harness swap

Trilldev123

New Member
Dec 25, 2021
Seattle
Hi all.
I'm installing a painless engine harness (60510) and mega squirt gen 2 ECU for my 88 manual Foxbody and ran into the issue with no connections for the oil pressure sender and temp gauge sender. The two female 8 pin connectors leading into the driver-side firewall remain, but I removed the crappy factory engine harness to fix my drivability issues. I've searched around for decent diagrams and it's kind of difficult. I need to know what wires I need to replace for the two black and grey 8 pin connectors behind the driver-side strut tower to get my car to run with no issues. OR if anyone took these plugs and important wires from the factory harness and added them to the new harness and how you did it. I don't care necessarily about interior accessories, only gauges and if I need to install a mechanical oil pressure and temp gauge I will. The new harness didn't come with provisions for those connectors and I just planned on leaving them unplugged, but will that leave out other important things and cause issues? I just want to have the necessary stuff wired up and don't want to leave these plugs undone and find out it sends info to the ECU for other sensor stuff etc.

Thanks.

Also, If I can just depin and cut out the unnecessary wires from the 8 pin connectors and keep using the same plug to utilize the stock harness plug for the cluster gauges and add in whatever other plugs from the factory harness just for the necessary wires I would much rather do that.
 
