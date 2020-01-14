For Sale Black "Cobra" Floor Mats

Selling my black "Cobra" floor mats. The passenger's side is 10 out of 10. Driver's side is a 8 out of 10 due to very minor wear to the Cobra. I just washed both in my washer. No staining or smell.

These are $99 on CJPony Parts, but I'll sell for $45 shipped.
 

