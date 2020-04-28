Black Leather Interior Trim Code

Hello 94 Mustang owners,
I would like all of you with black interiors to check the Interior Trim code on your Data Plate.
My very original 94 GT has black leather seats. The interior code shows 2J. According to the 94 Mustang Service manual this indicates leather and ebony.
According to Ford's Ordering Guide, 2J means black cloth seats. The code for leather is 4J.
Would you kindly check your cars and let me know what seats and codes you have?
Thanks everyone.
 

