Blacked out mustangs for sale?

Since I got my license I have been blacking out just about every vehicle I have owned, 91 ninja, 88 formula, 81 sierra, 92 GT, etc, now my 20 F350 is blacked out. I'd have to say loving Knight Rider as a kid is the reason why. I started seeing Tremors blacked out, now the Mustang. These come from the dealership blacked out and I'm not sure how I feel about it. You used to have to be somewhat of a minor gearhead to do this. Work, save money, buy the parts, and swap them out, put some time and effort into making it custom, your own. Losing it's luster for me, might have to go the route of custom metal and paint work to really distance myself from the aftermarket parts world. I think HD owners went through this phase in the 90s. My 2c