Blaupunkt Bremen SQR 46 DAB, got one... installed

SN Certified Technician
Aug 8, 2003
Anyone see this stereo?
I'm big on period correct interiors. I find most interior add ons i've have had over the years to be tacky gaudy crap.
I feel even worse about double din screens.
I have a gauge plate for the radio that i had crinkle powdercoated to match the shifter bezel (it's damn near perfect) that i installed water temp and oil pressure under the radio. (Pic below before install)
I pretty much despise gauges hung all over the place but i feel those 2 gauges are a necessary evil even though i have all the stock gauges hooked up too.
Currently i run an old school eclipse car stereo, it's 90's style works fine, but still doesn't just feel right to me, obviously no bluetooth
I ran across this stereo https://blaupunkt.com/cus/product/bremen-sqr-46-dab/
Seems to be discontinued, but that usually doesn't stop me (although $500 might).
I have seen videos of it in green and read the manual it does change colors.

Just seems right to me. A few china sellers have it for $250 on ebay, but their feedback is very suspect, while good, they all sound written by the same person and who leaves multiple lines of a review for things that cost 5 bucks?

I don't think a factory radio will fit or stay in my gauge plate, though i do know you can have Blue Tooth added to it. Also think it would be an undertaking to undo what i did to that wiring 25+ years ago.
Is there other options like this blaupunkt out there?

20180822_140154 2.jpg
 
If you're the village idiot what's that make me?
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
As a guy who loves old school car audio . That is awesome !
 
SN Certified Technician
Aug 8, 2003
TOOLOW91 said:
As a guy who loves old school car audio . That is awesome !
Yeah, check a few YouTube videos of it, saw one of a Cosworth with it installed. I usually don't get to excited about stereo stuff but...
 
WAIT,you now have a pair?
10 Year Member
Apr 3, 2009
Nice piece but unless your stuck on the brand name there are plenty of others that offer the same and more for way less.
I've always liked shopping at Crutchfield they answer all my concerns and are reasonably priced.
 
SN Certified Technician
Aug 8, 2003
nickyb said:
Nice piece but unless your stuck on the brand name there are plenty of others that offer the same and more for way less.
I've always liked shopping at Crutchfield they answer all my concerns and are reasonably priced.
I think you are missing the point.
I like it because when lit in green it looks like it could belong in a foxbody interior from the factory, yet features modern amenities.
After i randomly found this unit, during no searches could i find a factory appearing period correct modern stereo for a fox. That includes looking at like 225 head units on crutchfied.
I'm by no means an audiophile, i'm more concerned about appearance.
I'm sure there is much better options for music lovers.
If you know of others that have the same 80's/90's factory look please share.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jPW_hGnsXLg
 
WAIT,you now have a pair?
10 Year Member
Apr 3, 2009
Mine might not be available anymore,it changes colors and I like it cause it matches the blue led lights I put in dash.
I get what your trying to do,cool.
 
SN Certified Technician
Aug 8, 2003
nickyb said:
Mine might not be available anymore,it changes colors and I like it cause it matches the blue led lights I put in dash.
I get what your trying to do,cool.
What model do you have? Every car stereo is available some way some how.
 
Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
A factory radio may fit that spot. They are 7in. Din radios. Back then all radios were 7in. unless you had one of the weird GM radios. Fox mustangs pre date needing face plates to install aftermarket radios. The only thing you have to do is remove the plastic cubby that's attached to the radio. Remove the plastic bracket on the cubby and install below aftermarket radio surround. ( that's fit anyone else other than you. You need a plate for gauges ).

Bluetooth can be added to a factory radio by hard wiring a 12v port to ground and positive 12v and plug a Bluetooth transmitter in that. Could be placed behind radio or behind glove box. Set radio to 88.1 or 88.3, connect phone through Bluetooth, and jam away.

Screenshot_20220113-022807_Amazon Shopping.jpg


Screenshot_20220113-023437_Amazon Shopping.jpg
 
SN Certified Technician
Aug 8, 2003
Yeah, not really hard to wire up a transmitter, though i wasn't aware the stock radio (haven't seen one in person in 20 years) would stay in a slot. I was under the impression it fit flush and was held in by the clips from behind the face.

Still though, i would need to fix and rewire amps. In like 1993 i cut and removed all that wiring leaving just straight connecting the power, ground, key on and all the speaker wires from the factory harness. Might be worth my effort, might not.
You can also send out the factory radio and have bluetooth added to it in what seems (i'm not 100%) as a more native way of including it.

With that said, i do really like this blaupunkt, would be kind of like my recaros, modified but looks like it belongs.
Probably hook it up in 15 minutes too.
But $500...
 
Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
I think the factory radio would stay in place. The clips are on the edge of the faceplace, so it would likely just secure around the edge of that trim. At the rear of the radio is the plastic guide that will ride against the metal radio support peice behind the console and hold it up. The key is whether or not it's at the right angle.

The tricky part is the bottom plate on radio that supports the sunglasses (or whatever goes there) cubby. That will prevent you from sliding the radio into the slot. You can take it off to test fit it. Long term solution would be to run no plate, drill the rivets out, or take a plate off a other ford radio that lacks the holder.
 
Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
The factory radio sucks for power output. Even with an amp the sound wouldn't be the same as a 50watt per channel aftermarket radio. One of my cars had an Alpine radio in it that looked perfect. Had to be from the 90s.

Never tried ordering from this place.

If you had one of these your car was the shiznit !!! I miss my old EQ set up.

Screenshot_20220113-230302_Chrome.jpg
 
Agreed...My wife has great Boobs
10 Year Member
Feb 3, 2009
I learned from watching Mr. Robinson's Neighborhood that Blaupunkt stereos are very expensive.
 
wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
Geez you guys put way too much emphasis on sound quality in these mustangs, my 18 year old radio plays my 'bat outta hell' cd just fine and I'm too busy avoiding death and destruction when driving to care, between the piano riffs, tires squealing, that sweet exhaust sound and me screaming 'GET DA F-$&+ OUTTA MY WAY!!!' it all sounds like a confusing symphony.
I'll spend that $450 on cheap rear tires, I plan on replacing them often. I
It ain't fun if it ain't sideways :nice:
 
Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
I still have the head unit that I put in my Mustang in high school back in 1997/1998. I kept it after all these years.

I should stick it back in for some real nostalgia. ;)
 
SN Certified Technician
Aug 8, 2003
General karthief said:
Geez you guys put way too much emphasis on sound quality in these mustangs, my 18 year old radio plays my 'bat outta hell' cd just fine and I'm too busy avoiding death and destruction when driving to care, between the piano riffs, tires squealing, that sweet exhaust sound and me screaming 'GET DA F-$&+ OUTTA MY WAY!!!' it all sounds like a confusing symphony.
I'll spend that $450 on cheap rear tires, I plan on replacing them often. I
It ain't fun if it ain't sideways :nice:
It's actually just the opposite for me.
I believe that stock location foxbody speakers without any additional speakers added never really sounds that great, regardless of power or head unit.
I'm in it for the look and feel. A real hope too of mine is that it retains it's settings when power to the battery is cut off, since i turn off my hatch mounted battery every time i get out of the car (i believe this is why i get 7 to 8 years per battery and it's never dead, no matter how long between starts).
By no means am a blaupunkt fanboy. I don't think i've ever even owned one. Had this been a kenwood, pioneer, alpine, whatever, i would have been fine with that too.
It's just this one as you can see in the video of the sierra cosworth, fits the bill for a fox period correct stereo. I'm also particular about the stereo display matching the interior factory cluster (the gauges are also back lit in green).
 
wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
Oh, I like the looks of it, I would put a factory appearing radio back as long as it had a cd player, I still have my original premium radio/amp and wiring,, I could plug and play that but no cd player, IIRC the light went out. Prolly an easy fix though.
 
vindieseljetta

Member
Dec 13, 2021
I too am a fan of oem looking radios. I strongly considered the Blau SQR but ultimately I could not justify the price. Instead I went with a VDO Continental which also a well known oem substitute looking radio in the German car forums. See below for install. It has Bluetooth Audi etc, basically everything I need, for about $150
 

