Blaupunkt Bremen SQR 46 DAB, got one... installed

Anyone see this stereo?
I'm big on period correct interiors. I find most interior add ons i've have had over the years to be tacky gaudy crap.
I feel even worse about double din screens.
I have a gauge plate for the radio that i had crinkle powdercoated to match the shifter bezel (it's damn near perfect) that i installed water temp and oil pressure under the radio. (Pic below before install)
I pretty much despise gauges hung all over the place but i feel those 2 gauges are a necessary evil even though i have all the stock gauges hooked up too.
Currently i run an old school eclipse car stereo, it's 90's style works fine, but still doesn't just feel right to me, obviously no bluetooth
I ran across this stereo https://blaupunkt.com/cus/product/bremen-sqr-46-dab/
Seems to be discontinued, but that usually doesn't stop me (although $500 might).
I have seen videos of it in green and read the manual it does change colors.
Just seems right to me. A few china sellers have it for $250 on ebay, but their feedback is very suspect, while good, they all sound written by the same person and who leaves multiple lines of a review for things that cost 5 bucks?
I don't think a factory radio will fit or stay in my gauge plate, though i do know you can have Blue Tooth added to it. Also think it would be an undertaking to undo what i did to that wiring 25+ years ago.
Is there other options like this blaupunkt out there?
