Bleeding brakes

Dual bowl master cylinder is in. I used 67 mustang reservoir from O'Reilly's, $34.99, NMC 11390 and Classic tubes brake lines $22.95
  • MU14200O. I needed to accomodate for the brake switch in the old single bowl so I got a T-filling and brake switch from jegs and plumbed it into the rear brake line. I did a good job of bench bleeding the new reservoir. Install went well, new lines needed a bit of tweaking and a bit of jigsaw puzzle but it suddenly all when together. First couple pumps of brake pedal showed I had to tighten fittings at master cylinder, which I did. Topped off reservoir, no leaks and I have good pedal travel and hold pressure. Now, if I want to bleed all 4 wheel cylinders, do I have to remove wheel and tire, or is that just for convience ? It might actually be easier for me to roll around on a creeper from wheel to wheel, as it is to jack, support with jack stands, and reinstall 4 wheel and tires. And I have good pressure. Wonder if I could just drive it to nearest shop, get it up on rack, and have them bleed all 4 corners.
 

I guess that would depend a lot on your brake setup...some bleeders you can access without removing wheels, some you cant. In general people remove the wheels just because its easier access...it only take a couple minutes per wheel. That being said...there are other ways to bleed a hydraulic system. For my clutch system I have a spare reservoir cap that I hook a vacuum pump to via a hose barb and apply 20in of vacuum to while pumping the clutch, works like a charm...I guess that might depend on the slave/wheel cylinder though whether that works for a brake system...cant say I have ever tried it.
 
