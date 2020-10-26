Bleeding brakes

I guess that would depend a lot on your brake setup...some bleeders you can access without removing wheels, some you cant. In general people remove the wheels just because its easier access...it only take a couple minutes per wheel. That being said...there are other ways to bleed a hydraulic system. For my clutch system I have a spare reservoir cap that I hook a vacuum pump to via a hose barb and apply 20in of vacuum to while pumping the clutch, works like a charm...I guess that might depend on the slave/wheel cylinder though whether that works for a brake system...cant say I have ever tried it.