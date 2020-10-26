Bleeding brakes

472viper
Oct 17, 2019
- 58
- 5
- 18
- 66
Dual bowl master cylinder is in. I used 67 mustang reservoir from O'Reilly's, $34.99, NMC 11390 and Classic tubes brake lines $22.95
- MU14200O. I needed to accomodate for the brake switch in the old single bowl so I got a T-filling and brake switch from jegs and plumbed it into the rear brake line. I did a good job of bench bleeding the new reservoir. Install went well, new lines needed a bit of tweaking and a bit of jigsaw puzzle but it suddenly all when together. First couple pumps of brake pedal showed I had to tighten fittings at master cylinder, which I did. Topped off reservoir, no leaks and I have good pedal travel and hold pressure. Now, if I want to bleed all 4 wheel cylinders, do I have to remove wheel and tire, or is that just for convience ? It might actually be easier for me to roll around on a creeper from wheel to wheel, as it is to jack, support with jack stands, and reinstall 4 wheel and tires. And I have good pressure. Wonder if I could just drive it to nearest shop, get it up on rack, and have them bleed all 4 corners.