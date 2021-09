My car is lowered as well and when I need to jack it up, I drive up on a 2x10 (about 12" long). Jack fits great then.



As far as bleeding, it should be good. When I did my swap to brembos I found that if I just opened the bleed screw on the caliper and let it gravity bleed, virtually all the air came out. It was a very quick bleed after that - one or two cycles and I was done.