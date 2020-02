Was the battery tested while at the parts store? A bad battery can mimic the symptoms of a dead alternator.



The battery light doesnt come on, right?



You mentioned before that it takes 20 mins for it to crap out. That means when the alt and wiring (etc) is cool, it works alright (till you reach 20 mins). And the conditions while bench testing were likely as they are when the alt works for you (you'd need to let the alt get all hot and poopy and then have it tested).



I agree about the code (though it might actually be from the charge issue). You need but a paperclip to yank codes.



If chasing wiring, peel back the wire loom on the regulator wiring. Look for vulcanized wires - they get really baked and the insulation comes off).



Good luck.