I am having a problem where my right side blinker will only light up the middle bulb, it also is resulting in the green arrow to flash and tick very fast. I know the other bulbs are not bad because when I press on the brakes or when the lights are on they do light up. It is driving me crazy because when I first start the car I try it and it’s fine but the second time I do it it goes all wack. Can some one please help