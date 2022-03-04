Engine Blinker won't shut off.

Jun 14, 2007
Hey guys,

Just got our new to us 90 vert today. I have a lot of work I want to do to it. Definitely needs a paint correction. Replacing the head lights and door striker bushings tonight.

But first thing. When I turn on the turn signal it doesn't shut off once I turn the steering wheel straight. I'm guessing the wiper/blinker lever needs replacing? I fixed one like 20 years ago and think that was the fix.

Thanks!
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20220303_170107031.jpg
    IMG_20220303_170107031.jpg
    428.6 KB · Views: 4

