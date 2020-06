The a.c. Cut out on ride home ,checked with gauges and then jumped switch.No go.Checked fuses #6 toasted,it controls a.c. Clutch,hatch release,and radio light.also cruise cont.Haven't done anything with any of those ,but on ride home a did run over a plastic plant bucket on the parkway,didn't know I was dragging it till I got off exit turned left and seen it in rearview. What to do after I check under car????