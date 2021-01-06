I have a 94 Cobra 5.0 completely stock, no mods with 148,268 mileage. I am the original owner. The problem I have is it keeps blowing the 15amp fuse that protects the airbags, turn signals, reverse lights, and rear window defroster. The fuse is located in cavity 1 on the fuse panel.



This started after I had moved the drivers seat to adjust it all the way back so I can drive it. The seat dose not move back and forth due to the gear is stripped. I am 6ft and my girl is 4ft 11.



I have checked power connection that plugs into the seat harness, the wiring that goes to the seat control switch (controls the forward, back,up, and down). There is also a relay that is hanging over the clutch pedal. I believe I was kicking that with my foot. I checked the wiring on that relay and reinforced them with electrical tape.



After I reinstalled the seat, the fuse did not blow until the car went over a railroad track.