Blown 4cyl t5 trans, anybody got a t5 for sale?

So this morning in a bit of a spirited drive as usual when i drive the thing, i shifted into 3rd and boom (its been grinding into third when still cold for a while now..)thing sounded like a damn pop and now the trans rattles loudly in neutral but i was able to skip 3rd and get home.. my ram hemi skipped timing and am working on that for the past few days so right now both vehicles are toasted.. im 20 and not made of money lol so if anyone has one layin around for a decent price in the Virginia/ nc border area lmk thanks..