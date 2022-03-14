Blown engine swapping npi and pi???

C

Caydenb73

New Member
Mar 14, 2022
1
0
1
20
Crystal lake Illinois
Blew my motor on my 2000 gt. I got a good lead on a 1996 4.6 npi motor. I also have a good lead on stage 3 comp cams and springs for 96-04 2v engines. What would make the best sense/work? Getting the heads ported on the 96 engine and using my intake and other stuff off my current mustang plus maybe the stage 3 cams? Or should I run pi heads (would need new ones cause my current ones are toast) on the 96 engine and also the bigger cams? Will those cams and heads work on a npi together? I’ve heard it may have too much compression.

i would prefer not having to buy a set pi heads if it won’t make a huge difference. Like I said I can get the npi heads ported by someone.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
HiTech Stage 2’s in NPI heads?
Replies
0
Views
207
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
ClayBelt
C
C
  • Poll
Engine PI or NPI cams?
Replies
0
Views
469
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
ClayBelt
C
C
Cam question
Replies
5
Views
264
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
nickyb
nickyb
J
Cam questions
Replies
6
Views
236
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
TIGGER
TIGGER
C
Budget torquier 4.6?
Replies
14
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Nightfire
Nightfire
Top Bottom