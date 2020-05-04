Blown Head Gasket(I hope)

I have started to tear down the engine to get the heads off because I started getting water in the oil pan and from reading different posts it could be a blown gasket. My main question right now is about the intake manifold and a connection on the rear portion of it that I believe I might have ruined taking it off. The Mustang is a 1999 with a 3.8l V6 and the intake is different from all others I have seen on videos. We bought the car new off the showroom floor so it has to be a stock manifold. Anyway, I've attached a couple pics showing the intake and also the rear hose I think I messed up. Can someone tell me what type of manifold I have and also what is the hose for?

Thanks in advance.
 

