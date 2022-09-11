Engine Blue Smoke when leaving stop, help diagnose

Erik98

May 16, 2021
First time I’ve ever replied hopefully I did it correctly and no one gets upset. Anyways I have an 03 Gt, I’ve had this issue for I’d say 2 weeks. It happened after I installing the clutch, took me about a 2 weeks to get it done. That being said it was sitting for 2 weeks straight so maybe that’s why, I tested compression everything looked great. I replaced pcv and installed a oil catch can, to see if that would fix the issue hoping it isn’t valve seals. Oil level has stayed the same, I tried doing a synthetic bled. Now I’m confused because wouldn’t compression mean rings, and valve would cause oil consumption? If it’s not those two why does my car throw a could of blue smoke after accelerating from a stop. I’m getting ready to install cams/springs/ rockers, and valve seals. But if anyone has any other idea of what may be the issue I much rather wait than to just toss money at it.
 

Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Mar 7, 2019
It could be the blend. High mileage engine may be burning more with synthetic. I would run it for a week or so. Then go back to slightly thicker dino oil. It's not always recommended, but I use STP oil treatment in my 302.
 
