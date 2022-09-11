First time I’ve ever replied hopefully I did it correctly and no one gets upset. Anyways I have an 03 Gt, I’ve had this issue for I’d say 2 weeks. It happened after I installing the clutch, took me about a 2 weeks to get it done. That being said it was sitting for 2 weeks straight so maybe that’s why, I tested compression everything looked great. I replaced pcv and installed a oil catch can, to see if that would fix the issue hoping it isn’t valve seals. Oil level has stayed the same, I tried doing a synthetic bled. Now I’m confused because wouldn’t compression mean rings, and valve would cause oil consumption? If it’s not those two why does my car throw a could of blue smoke after accelerating from a stop. I’m getting ready to install cams/springs/ rockers, and valve seals. But if anyone has any other idea of what may be the issue I much rather wait than to just toss money at it.