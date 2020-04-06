Blue wire connected to Seat belt

Reyyyyab
New Member
-
- Mar 16, 2020
-
- 22
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 20
I need to replace my seat belt but im not sure how to remove the blue wire connected to the seatbelt without damaging it. Anyone knows how?
