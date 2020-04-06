Blue wire connected to Seat belt

  • Sponsors(?)


Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
1,754
1,992
174
Mililani, Hawaii
What year car is this? I think that is actually a cable that retracts the seatbelt when the door is closed. It goes to the plunger in the door jamb. You can remove the button/plunger and remove the seatbelt assembly with the cable and the plunger attached. Here is a picture of one out of a car for reference.

seatbelt.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C Electrical Need Help Identifying Blue Wires 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
B.erazo712 Blue/red Wire. Instrument Cluster Back Light. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
stykthyn What Is This Blue Wire? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
M Need help with Autometers blue wire to clutch switch SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
Q fuel pump wiring blues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Similar threads
Electrical Need Help Identifying Blue Wires
Blue/red Wire. Instrument Cluster Back Light.
What Is This Blue Wire?
Need help with Autometers blue wire to clutch switch
fuel pump wiring blues
Top Bottom