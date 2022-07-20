BMR Relocation Brackets

Hey guys, I’m new here but have got a lot of good info here. So I have a 1990 Convertible LX I’m building and I have it on stands right now stripped of the front control arms, springs, struts and spindle.



In the back I have BMR on car adjustable upper control arms kind of holding the axle and diff up along with some stands. I am getting ready to put BMR lower control arms in on the back and I set them as close to where the others were set as I could (these bottomed out like 1/2” longer) and I am lowering it using Eibach lowering springs that will bring it down 1.5” in the front and 1” in the rear. The BMR control arm bushing side doesn’t fit in the axle mounts so I have to use a relocation bracket to get the correct width for it to fit. I kinda messed up and didn’t take measurements before all this so I don’t know relative ride height to compare for reference or anything. Before I just go drilling into my control arm perches (stock brackets I can’t remember what their called) am I going to need to measure anything before? I will be after and before complete assembly but they are adjustable. BMRs instructions says I need ride height measurements for reference but when drilling out the holes to fit the new 1/2” bolts there are only those 2 options to make larger. The bolt going through the control arm and the bolt going through the strut. These are pictures of the mounting bracket now, the bolt difference, the relocation bracket on the stock bracket and the difference in bracket sizes for reference also.



I know there doesn’t seem like any alternative but before I go drilling at my axle does anyone have any input? It seems like a no brainer to just make the holes bigger and mount it, but will it affect anything else?