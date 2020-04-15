Body Kit Fitment later fox body convertibles?

Good evening all. I have a '92 GT Convertible that is a Saleen clone. The aftermarket Saleen body kit on it fits terribly. The rear bumper pieces fit a little too far into the rear wheel wells. From what I've found and been told, the later cars have slightly wider wheel arches which explains why the bumper appears a little too long.



I jumped on LMR to look at some other kits and I see that for the coupes & convertibles, the Cervini kits they sell are for cars up to 1990. (which makes sense of the later cars do infact have bigger wheel well openings)



I'd like to get either another (better quality) Saleen kit or even a Cobra body kit for my '92 convertible. What do you guys recommend that you've had personal experience with? Any pictures would also be greatly appreciated.



Thanks in advance.