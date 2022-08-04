Body shop quotes for paint

Long story short, I was going to have my 86 T Top repainted in 2020 before Covid. Went to the shop that painted other cars for me and they quoted $3500. Then Covid hit and I put it off..... fast forward to today.. Went back to the same shop. new owner. Quoted me $8500!!!



I asked him why the quote almost tripled and the new owner tells me his costs went up.. but that much?



So I went to two other shops around here that were recommended by some people. One guy said $10k but said he could probably do it for $7k but he would let me know if it gets over $7k.. Another shop wanted $12k!!!!



Now mind you for the most part the car is straight, it has a few small rust bubbles on the hatch and one small little rust spot on the inside of the passenger door.Nothing that needs surgery just IMO some filling and spray over. I want the doors and hatch removed,, new door pins, scuff, prep and reshoot the factory color and respray all the trim the factory black. New emblems and badges.. Keep the existing door moldings....



Maybe I am not being realistic but 8-10K seems a bit excessive.... None of these shops use PPG.... One shop said they would do 3 coats of base and 3 coats of clear. 2 others said 1 coat of base and 3 clear.... Only 1 said they would cut and buff it....



I spoke with my tuner and he said it's South Florida and if you go to north florida, GA, or TN the prices are half and the shops actually give a crap about doing the right thing at a fair price...



Is this now the going price for a decent paint job? Last car I painted was in 1981 and not looking to do it myself again.