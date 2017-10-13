Body Stuff

As with every other category on this red 93, body needs attention too. Overall paint isn’t too bad but pretty much every panel needs adjustment.

The hood was too low at the cowl and catching the cowl cover when opening. Whoever worked on it last jammed the wrong size bolts into the body for hinge mounting. I had to chisel the clips out and put new ones in. My local hardware store is great with practically every pull out drawer you can imagine. If they don’t have it, you’re pretty much SOL! Got 8 new clips, bolts and washers for $8.

Trunk lid was out of alignment and I fixed that by adjusting the catch position for the latch. It needed moving to the right by about 1/8” and I did so with a few smacks of BFH. About perfect now. There is some missing fasteners from the trunk lid hinges. There’s one bigger stud and nut on each hinge that comes through and those are there. But, there’s two smaller fasteners that go on each hinge assembly that are missing. These missing ones make the hinges wobble side to side. Anyone know the proper thread size of these small trunk hinge bolts?

Passenger door would not close unless you slammed it’s super hard. Hinge post adjustment and now minimal effort gets it closed.

Interior is complete but stained up. Looks ok in pictures but when the sun shines in, looks ugly. I’m gonna dye these seats and panels with VHT interior dye and see what happens. If it works good, fine. If not, probably eventually get new stuff and change to grey color. The white top needs replacing too. Probably go with black as a replacement when the time comes.

8C91EA1B-B906-477E-A764-8FC615D4AE91.jpeg
3FA49AAA-335E-48B9-8F79-BC0795C194DB.jpeg
00BC2E82-8F50-4992-AC92-439A17E5CB0B.jpeg
DF4EAF3C-1699-4741-9367-8CECFDC4BFAA.jpeg
4DDBCD91-05EC-4C4B-93A2-738695BCBADB.jpeg
60166894-6C20-436F-986A-F0C94C8BC03E.jpeg
 
