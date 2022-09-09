(This is my first ever post, so apologies if I mess this up)This old girl has been owned since new by my Dad, and now I'm the second owner of her..31 years of daily driven use and being in the southern sun has taken it's toll on the paint, and I honestly am NOT a body guy and don't wanna hurt this car by doing something stupid while trying to fix the mostly "Surface" rust issue, so figured it best to ask you guys.I'm gonna be honest.. I've been restoring this car after it sat for 3 years because of a broken PIP sensor that I just flat out refused to replace with anything other than a Motorcraft part (I'm sure you guys know why it took me 3 years to find one, and even though I have it, I still had to super glue.. Yes, superglue the original PIP back together to get the car running but will install the new PIP sensor that's box has a date of 1998, soon)Anyway, with that said I have a 91' GT that I can only bump start because the flywheel is chewed up from a shop of geniuses that my Dad had work on it at one point because he had no other choice at the time, along with a list of issues I've got to fix and a notebook of parts I need to buy with basically no money to do so..I really wanna stop this rust and keep this survivor car intact, however I have very little money to do so, so please keep the low finances in mind when suggesting what to buy. I really can't afford a $40 can of 2 stage clear or nothing even though the car certainly needs clear coat work badly. Also had a Fuel hose by the tank slowly leaking that eat the paint up on the bottom, so any suggestions on that would help as well, I was thinking a soft wire wheel and rust convertor?Any suggestions as to go how to go about patching this surface rust up without it being really ugly looking if possible.Thank you guys for your time and any suggestions.My Dad has had this car it's entire life and he hates seeing the condition it's in, and he just couldn't do anything about it for a long time, so I'm trying the best I can to get it both running and looking right to let him know the car is in good hands with me. When I got it running again he just lit up, and everything I've done since to improve the car makes him really happy, so I'm determined to keep that going with what little resources I have, and with parts being what they are for these now days that's proving to be a challenge for sure.Thanks again guys.-Dave