Bogging at launch

Good day everyone. I am having some real issues with bogging. I have a 2012 GT long tubes, tune, intake. Pretty much just the basics. I went to launch my car at about 3500rpm and it bogged down bad. Like there was no power what so ever, I then tried to just dump the clutch like you would for a burn out and the same thing happened. The rpm’s didn’t shoot up like the clutch was slipping. When I’m not at a dead stop I can bang through the gears no problem. I’m sort of at a loss for what the issue could be. Any thoughts?