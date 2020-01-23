Bolt size for pulling engine?

Kevin Kurtz
New Member
-
- Jan 23, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 60
Hi Folks, I'm pulling a DOHC 4.6L engine for overhaul. There are 4 bolt holes in the block for this. 2 are up front driver side, 2 are back passenger side. For the life of me I cannot get the bolt size. 7/16's 20tpi is real close, but not quite right.
Is it possible they are 11mm? I can't fid 11mm any where
I've tried m10. too small. m12 to big.
Any help would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks
Is it possible they are 11mm? I can't fid 11mm any where
I've tried m10. too small. m12 to big.
Any help would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks