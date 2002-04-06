Bone stock 2002 4.6 Cobra need performance upgrades

I have a stock 2002 4.6 Cobra. Wondering if and intake spacer would help much at all or a larger than stock throttle body (70 or 72 or 75 or 77...) would add much...or both?



Should I look toward a different than stock intake manifold?



Reprogrammed chip or programmable chip or ECU?



Headers?



Any other suggestions?



Comments on any of these would be welcomed.