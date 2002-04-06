Bone stock 2002 4.6 Cobra need performance upgrades

kgraves779
I have a stock 2002 4.6 Cobra. Wondering if and intake spacer would help much at all or a larger than stock throttle body (70 or 72 or 75 or 77...) would add much...or both?
Should I look toward a different than stock intake manifold?
Reprogrammed chip or programmable chip or ECU?
Headers?
Any other suggestions?
Comments on any of these would be welcomed.
