Bone stock 2002 4.6 Cobra need performance upgrades

I have a stock 2002 4.6 Cobra. Wondering if and intake spacer would help much at all or a larger than stock throttle body (70 or 72 or 75 or 77...) would add much...or both?

Should I look toward a different than stock intake manifold?

Reprogrammed chip or programmable chip or ECU?

Headers?

Any other suggestions?

Comments on any of these would be welcomed.
 

