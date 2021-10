Bone stock 94 GT. There is conflicting info everywhere you look. OK, I'll be doing the GT40P heads and intake upgrade along with an XE264 cam. Specs on the cam are 114LSA, about 215 duration at 50 and 512 lift. The LSA and duration are very similar to the stock cam. I have upgraded springs for the cam. My question, do I need to upgrade to 24lb injectors and MAF? If yes, will the OBD system work with the 24lb upgrade without modification?