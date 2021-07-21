boneyard-near miss, DAMN!

Dude that was there just got done taking an 8.8 rear out of it. It was not the run of the mill 8.8 either. Some kind of beefed up aftermarket with beefy axles , studs and special aluminum cover. Was a huge score for him. Wheels had Hoosier tires and they were decent. Coil overs in the front, also nabbed by the dude who beat me there. Interior was not bad at all but also gutted by the time I got there.



I too am really surprised this car got junked. Maybe someone got in a bad way somehow and couldn't rescue the car from property that when into foreclosure or something. Then the bank just scrapped everything. Just a guess but something that I could imagine