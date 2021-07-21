boneyard-near miss, DAMN!

John Dirks Jr
there is enough sticking out to grab on to
Jun 28, 2013
- 2,840
- 1,212
- 174
- 57
I'm on a list to get notified when cars I want stuff from get put out on the yard. This 93 vert became available this morning. I got there as quick as I could which was about 1:30 pm. Too late! The first three pics show what became available at 8am. The 4th and 5th pic show what was left when I arrived at 1:30. I wanted the trunk lid but I was too late. There were two guys still stripping it when I got there. According to them, there was a ton of good stuff on it. It's a wonder how this thing even made it here. Could have been parted out for some decent money.