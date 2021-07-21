boneyard-near miss, DAMN!

John Dirks Jr

John Dirks Jr

there is enough sticking out to grab on to
5 Year Member
Jun 28, 2013
2,840
1,212
174
57
Maryland
I'm on a list to get notified when cars I want stuff from get put out on the yard. This 93 vert became available this morning. I got there as quick as I could which was about 1:30 pm. Too late! The first three pics show what became available at 8am. The 4th and 5th pic show what was left when I arrived at 1:30. I wanted the trunk lid but I was too late. There were two guys still stripping it when I got there. According to them, there was a ton of good stuff on it. It's a wonder how this thing even made it here. Could have been parted out for some decent money.


1205-71131-18245080.jpeg
1205-71131-18245101.jpeg
1205-71131-18245103.jpeg
IMG_7828.jpg
IMG_7829.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user

  • Sponsors(?)


Win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration using knowmoto
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Gretchen Whitmer is eating at me
Mar 7, 2019
2,134
747
133
57
Sarasota Florida
That would have been a good trunk lid with no luggage rack. Bone yard makes the money on that. Whats up with the rims, and who sends a car like that to the junk yard.
 
John Dirks Jr

John Dirks Jr

there is enough sticking out to grab on to
5 Year Member
Jun 28, 2013
2,840
1,212
174
57
Maryland
Dude that was there just got done taking an 8.8 rear out of it. It was not the run of the mill 8.8 either. Some kind of beefed up aftermarket with beefy axles , studs and special aluminum cover. Was a huge score for him. Wheels had Hoosier tires and they were decent. Coil overs in the front, also nabbed by the dude who beat me there. Interior was not bad at all but also gutted by the time I got there.

I too am really surprised this car got junked. Maybe someone got in a bad way somehow and couldn't rescue the car from property that when into foreclosure or something. Then the bank just scrapped everything. Just a guess but something that I could imagine
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JKWilson61
Get'm While They're Hot! '93 Cobra Booster Info.
Replies
22
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
coupe89
coupe89
89GTRound2
Tire Fitment, With Pictures. Post your 10.5 wheel/tire combos
Replies
15
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
joeblow5_0
J
Andrews24
Progress Thread 91 GT - 5 lug swap, suspension upgrade, restoration...
Replies
13
Views
618
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Andrews24
Andrews24
echo7
Electrical Anyone seen electrical issues like this? Throttle cut out was first symptom..
Replies
2
Views
155
2015+ Specific Tech
echo7
echo7
ThinBlue502
Don’t know where else to vent
Replies
64
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom