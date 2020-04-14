I want to learn about boost bypass valves. Not blow off that dumps, but bypass that sends the discharge back to the blower inlet tube.



My V3 setup was the entry level kit when I first got it so it did not come with a boost bypass valve. I'm assuming that's because entry level boost is only 5-6psi. Well, I've changed pulleys a number of times and now I'm seeing a reliable 10psi and sometimes a little more. So, I think its appropriate to have a bypass valve on it now to prevent spikes against the turbine when I let off while shifting on hard acceleration.



I bought an adjustable bypass valve that comes with three different springs. I realize that the stronger springs will increase the piston pressure on the seat and delay the opening of the bypass valve. I also see there's a vacuum port that hooks to the opposite side of the valve piston. So, it looks like a combination of excessive boost pressure in the discharge pipe from the throttle blade closing and increased manifold vacuum, also from the closed throttle blade, will cause the bypass valve to open and bleed off any excessive pressure.



Now, while under full throttle, (calling for boost) the vacuum line will not actually be under vacuum, but instead it will also be under boost pressure and thus pushing the boost valve piston against it seat and allowing the boost to build and be delivered into the engine through the open throttle blade (WOT remember).



Am I basically correct in this description? If so, then......



What is the sweet spot adjustment? Obviously I can change the springs. But I'm always thriving to understand exactly what is the goal in the adjustment? What am I trying to make happen, and when do I want it to happen?