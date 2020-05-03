boost falling off

took my car down to the local meet up today and had some fun on the way. I logged the whole drive and noticed im only making 5.5psi from my supercharger and boost is falling off at high RPM not holding steady. its a powerdyne with 2.62 charger pulley and 7inch crank. belt was tightened before drive. any ideas why its falling off up top? I also feel it should be making more boost. usually I see 7+
 

