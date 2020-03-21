Hey everyone! I am new here.... I have a 1995 Ford Mustang. Was originally a V6 but has a 302 out of a 85 mustang in it now. I am looking to put some power down this summer and am looking for some tips... I’m torn between 2 options. Either I do a performance cam, performance heads, and intake manifold. Or I go to boost and run a supercharger. I’ve added it all up and I would be at pretty close to the same price all said and done. I am fairly confident in my mechanical capabilities and will be doing it myself. A couple of my biggest questions are, obviously what your opinions are on both boost or keep it N/A. Another big one is can I reliably run the supercharger? I would be running at right around 6.5 pounds. I don’t know a whole lot about the stick heads/cam so I wasn’t sure if they are fine with running boost or if I would have to replace them anyways....

as of right now my car is pretty much stock. Has a full dyno max exhaust with long tube headers.. aluminum valve covers (which I know do jack all but figured I would list it) and a quick fuel 600 CFM slayer carb. Suspension wise it has a 4 link drag setup, ready to handle some power.... any feedback is appreciated. Thanks!