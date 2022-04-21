For Sale Borg Warner & precision turbo plus other parts

88stangmangt

88stangmangt

Active Member
Nov 25, 2003
2,331
1
48
Stafford,VA
www.geocities.com
All parts are new in box from a turbo project that never happened. All parts Have never been installed or ran. Prices are marked as OBO. Local pickup in the Richmond, VA area is preferable but shipping is an option too.


1. New. Borg Warner S480 Billet 80 Comp 96 Turbine T6 1.32 A/R housing billet. To big for my current setup, staying with a T4 and less than 80mm. $1,000. Less than the cost of a cast S480.

2. New. Precision 7675 T4 .96AR with original box. $950 OBO

3. Precision 46mm WG new in box Part# PBO085-2000 $400 shipped OBO.

4. Precision 50mm BOV new in box Part# PBO083-2005 $240 shipped OBO.

5. Innovate 3913 MTX-D oil pressure and temp gauge new in box $160 shipped OBO.

6. Turbosmart oil pressure reg Part# TS-0801-1002 new in box $110 shipped OBO.

7. Turbowerx TWX-300-12V remote electronic oil pump new in box $430 shipped.

8. Cortex EBC (Electronic boost controller) compete kit with exterior mini display new in box $420 shipped.

Feel free to PM with any questions. I’m not in a pinch or hurry to sell anything.
 

Attachments

  • 94A76420-137A-4E56-9098-AE22FCBA5861.jpeg
    94A76420-137A-4E56-9098-AE22FCBA5861.jpeg
    433.2 KB · Views: 2
  • 01D5875E-197A-4980-B87B-6A0F3DC035F7.jpeg
    01D5875E-197A-4980-B87B-6A0F3DC035F7.jpeg
    643.2 KB · Views: 2
  • 7E255DD1-12BD-4E9F-B409-760DE6475660.jpeg
    7E255DD1-12BD-4E9F-B409-760DE6475660.jpeg
    538 KB · Views: 2
  • 396D7DEE-9420-4C00-AE7E-9CB6F64A4898.jpeg
    396D7DEE-9420-4C00-AE7E-9CB6F64A4898.jpeg
    856 KB · Views: 2
  • B80EF6E6-9E74-4D3F-8A4B-C84C50AED6A6.jpeg
    B80EF6E6-9E74-4D3F-8A4B-C84C50AED6A6.jpeg
    448.7 KB · Views: 2
  • 6D815B3B-C9B6-4EA9-9892-9576818A56B0.jpeg
    6D815B3B-C9B6-4EA9-9892-9576818A56B0.jpeg
    568.5 KB · Views: 2
  • EDA291F1-E3E6-4217-84A8-844BBBAEFD2B.jpeg
    EDA291F1-E3E6-4217-84A8-844BBBAEFD2B.jpeg
    492.6 KB · Views: 2
  • 4F332111-D7A8-4696-8ADE-CBFC2721184A.jpeg
    4F332111-D7A8-4696-8ADE-CBFC2721184A.jpeg
    682.5 KB · Views: 2
  • 0422FEBF-0265-456C-A09C-753C5E1E109F.jpeg
    0422FEBF-0265-456C-A09C-753C5E1E109F.jpeg
    555.2 KB · Views: 2
  • 5D0BF3EB-FBCE-4A6B-977F-AB2B3C377D90.jpeg
    5D0BF3EB-FBCE-4A6B-977F-AB2B3C377D90.jpeg
    692.8 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

E
For Sale 1989 LX Notch 410ci 85mm turbo 8 pt cage 9" rear end
Replies
0
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
EightyNineFive
E
T
For Sale 2003 Built & turbo 2003 Mach 1 $9000 OBO - *Salvage Title* *Huge Mod list*
Replies
1
Views
2K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
MattMan02GT
M
C
  • Locked
Expired 2.3 Turbo Parts
Replies
1
Views
2K
Engine and Power Adder
shtang inmuh pockt
S
RyanSG
  • Locked
SOLD 1989 Turbo Mustang Gt, 700+rwhp Dynoed, 1000+rwhp Ready, Street/strip
Replies
0
Views
7K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
RyanSG
RyanSG
CarMichael Angelo
My Turbo Education:
Replies
45
Views
6K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
f8tlfiveo
f8tlfiveo
Top Bottom