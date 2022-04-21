All parts are new in box from a turbo project that never happened. All parts Have never been installed or ran. Prices are marked as OBO. Local pickup in the Richmond, VA area is preferable but shipping is an option too.





1. New. Borg Warner S480 Billet 80 Comp 96 Turbine T6 1.32 A/R housing billet. To big for my current setup, staying with a T4 and less than 80mm. $1,000. Less than the cost of a cast S480.



2. New. Precision 7675 T4 .96AR with original box. $950 OBO



3. Precision 46mm WG new in box Part# PBO085-2000 $400 shipped OBO.



4. Precision 50mm BOV new in box Part# PBO083-2005 $240 shipped OBO.



5. Innovate 3913 MTX-D oil pressure and temp gauge new in box $160 shipped OBO.



6. Turbosmart oil pressure reg Part# TS-0801-1002 new in box $110 shipped OBO.



7. Turbowerx TWX-300-12V remote electronic oil pump new in box $430 shipped.



8. Cortex EBC (Electronic boost controller) compete kit with exterior mini display new in box $420 shipped.



Feel free to PM with any questions. I’m not in a pinch or hurry to sell anything.