Borgeson power steering box conversion

B

Beaver Cleavor

New Member
Apr 26, 2020
2
0
0
56
Champlin, MN
Hello all! Looking at replacing current power steering setup (actuator and Ford pump) with a Borgeson power steering box and Saginaw pump. I have a 351 Cleavor engine with headers. Wondering if anyone has done this conversion and specifically what type of bracket setup you used. I currently have a bracket mounted to the water pump and the pump bracket bolts to the block. Spoke to Borgeson and they said they don't have a bracket for this setup. Help please
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
G Borgeson Power Steering Box Upgrade Question (SOLVED) 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
6 Borgeson steering not sure if pump is working right - HELP 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
phendyr Solution For 289 3spd Zbar Compatibility With Borgeson Power Steering Kit? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
mhjo Borgeson Power Steering Alternatives 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
M 68-70 Borgeson Power box w/KRC pump Suspension 1
Similar threads
Borgeson Power Steering Box Upgrade Question (SOLVED)
Borgeson steering not sure if pump is working right - HELP
Solution For 289 3spd Zbar Compatibility With Borgeson Power Steering Kit?
Borgeson Power Steering Alternatives
68-70 Borgeson Power box w/KRC pump
Top Bottom