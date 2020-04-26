Borgeson power steering box conversion

Hello all! Looking at replacing current power steering setup (actuator and Ford pump) with a Borgeson power steering box and Saginaw pump. I have a 351 Cleavor engine with headers. Wondering if anyone has done this conversion and specifically what type of bracket setup you used. I currently have a bracket mounted to the water pump and the pump bracket bolts to the block. Spoke to Borgeson and they said they don't have a bracket for this setup. Help please