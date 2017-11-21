cleanLX
I know right?
A muffler thread?
Let me guess, first question, how do they sound... lordy lordy...
But, help me.
Car = roudy little 306 solid roller jobbie.
Exhaust = 1-5/8" long tubes, off road H full 2-1/2" exhaust incl. tailpipes, currently Flowmaster 2chmbr delta's.
Car is mean as heck at idle, sounds ok (loud) under 4000rpm but above that is just sounds... well... bad. It's kinda just loud noise with a garbled up rhythm to it when the rev's climb.
Want to quiet it down, and, just maybe make a itty bitty bit more power, but ideally want it to sound crisp and clean. Sure as poo not looking to make it sound like a big block Chev... which is kinda what the 2chmbrs make me think of at rpm... just garbled up noise.
Do not want raspy, doesn't have to be deep, just crisp and clean.
Thoughts on the Borla Pro XS for an angry little 306.
