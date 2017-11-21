Borla Pro Xs...

So, I like the Borla's.

Much more tame at idle, which, I kinda miss... the old FlowMasters sounded like the car was spitting out metallic bits... these, are more mellow, still on the nasty side but not "rude" either. The Flows sounded like a NASCAR, these, tell you something is different, and, it's angry, but it's not peeling the skin off your shins with bits of steel like the Flows did.

At part throttle cruise 2500-3000 (yep, that's where it likes/needs to be) there is a definite improvement in clarity of the exhaust, and, drone is gone and it's much more quiet. Now, it's still loud, but, the radio is no where near the volume required before, and, I can hear myself talk, albeit in a raised voice, but not requiring quite the level of yelling that the Flows did.

Full throttle, it's nasty, and above 4000rpm it's so much more "clear"... even at 7000rpms it sounds... right... above 5000rpms the Flowmasters just made noise, these, you can actually hear every cylinder fire... it's... "crisp".

So...

Idle, FlowMaster = win, not even close.

Everywhere else, Borlas = win.

I cannot comment about idle to 2000rpm... car just doesn't/cannot live there. Car only spends time between 2000-2500rpm with throttle-on acceleration (not to be confused with cruise)... Car will not cruise below 2000rpm, and, really wants to live above 2500rpm... anything between 2000-2500 at steady throttle and it hiccups/belches/stumbles/jerks... steady throttle below 2000rpm and it'll chuck you through the windshield.

With light throttle from 2000rpms through 2500rpms it's much more quite, yet soooo "clear".

Car simply doesn't drive below 2000rpm, so, cannot comment.

Only time it spends below 2000rpm is idling or during quick clutch slip on take off... thank goodness for 4.56's to get through that near instantly.