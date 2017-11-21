Borla Pro Xs...

cleanLX

cleanLX

I know right?
A muffler thread?
Let me guess, first question, how do they sound... lordy lordy...
But, help me.

Car = roudy little 306 solid roller jobbie.
Exhaust = 1-5/8" long tubes, off road H full 2-1/2" exhaust incl. tailpipes, currently Flowmaster 2chmbr delta's.
Car is mean as heck at idle, sounds ok (loud) under 4000rpm but above that is just sounds... well... bad. It's kinda just loud noise with a garbled up rhythm to it when the rev's climb.

Want to quiet it down, and, just maybe make a itty bitty bit more power, but ideally want it to sound crisp and clean. Sure as poo not looking to make it sound like a big block Chev... which is kinda what the 2chmbrs make me think of at rpm... just garbled up noise.
Do not want raspy, doesn't have to be deep, just crisp and clean.

Thoughts on the Borla Pro XS for an angry little 306.
 
Last edited:

RaggedGT

RaggedGT

check back later..
No experience with Borla Mufflers/Exhuast other than I like there sound :D
But,as I usually do in muffler threads-i derail with another brand lol :nice:
I’ve personally never owned any,but recently rode in a SN and really liked the mellow tone at idle/part throttle/normal driving.
Wot they scream,with an aggressively deep tone. I know that really isn’t any help for your question, but here’s another option to consider lol
Steel1

Steel1

When I replaced my Pypes violators with something a little more mellow I almost went with the Borlas but ended up getting Dynomax welded ultraflows.
They definitely have a more refined sound than the violators and I can actually carry on a conversation in the car between 2-4k rpm.
All the research I did at the time had the welded ultraflows and the pro xs on the mellower side, but still aggressive.
 
cleanLX

cleanLX

Well, pulled the trigger... roll of the dice... Never heard a set in real life, just going from folks comments on the internets that they are happy with them.
Most video clips I found were of chevies (tree-fiddies) or 331/347/363's with hydro roller setups.
Guess I'll find out what they sound like on a 306 with fairly rowdy solid roller.
Time will tell.
 
FoxMustangLvr

FoxMustangLvr

cleanLX said:
Well, pulled the trigger... roll of the dice... Never heard a set in real life, just going from folks comments on the internets that they are happy with them.
Most video clips I found were of chevies (tree-fiddies) or 331/347/363's with hydro roller setups.
Guess I'll find out what they sound like on a 306 with fairly rowdy solid roller.
Time will tell.
Uh, so what brand muffler did you end up getting? I'm missing it if it's obvious.
 
FastDriver

FastDriver

Steel1 said:
When I replaced my Pypes violators with something a little more mellow I almost went with the Borlas but ended up getting Dynomax welded ultraflows.
They definitely have a more refined sound than the violators and I can actually carry on a conversation in the car between 2-4k rpm.
All the research I did at the time had the welded ultraflows and the pro xs on the mellower side, but still aggressive.
Wow. A welded ultraflo is a monster. WTH is less mellow aside from a straight pipe?
 
Steel1

Steel1

FastDriver said:
Wow. A welded ultraflo is a monster. WTH is less mellow aside from a straight pipe?
Not sure if you've ever run/heard Pypes violators but the ultraflows have a less obnoxious tone.
Like I said, I now can hold a conversation in my car between 2-4k rpm without yelling.
There was a muffler thread on Corral that I used for reference, the 2 mufflers that were consistently mentioned as being more mellow were Borlas XS and welded Ultraflows... what do ya know they were right.
 
FastDriver

FastDriver

I ran 3" ultraflows for a few years before coming to california and getting complaints from my neighbors. So, I installed an electric cutout and switched to superturbos. I'm still not happy. Going to try a set of stock Cobra mufflers and turn downs on mine to quiet it down. That electric cutout is F-ing cool! Makes me smile when I want to open the pipes up :D
 
Steel1

Steel1

FastDriver said:
I ran 3" ultraflows for a few years before coming to california and getting complaints from my neighbors. So, I installed an electric cutout and switched to superturbos. I'm still not happy. Going to try a set of stock Cobra mufflers and turn downs on mine to quiet it down. That electric cutout is F-ing cool! Makes me smile when I want to open the pipes up :D
Yeah those cut-outs must be fun!
 
Black1987

Black1987

FastDriver said:
I ran 3" ultraflows for a few years before coming to california and getting complaints from my neighbors. So, I installed an electric cutout and switched to superturbos. I'm still not happy. Going to try a set of stock Cobra mufflers and turn downs on mine to quiet it down. That electric cutout is F-ing cool! Makes me smile when I want to open the pipes up :D
Do the electic cutouts have any exhaust leak to them like the vacuum actuating ones?

Asking for a friend.
 
cleanLX

cleanLX

So, I like the Borla's.
Much more tame at idle, which, I kinda miss... the old FlowMasters sounded like the car was spitting out metallic bits... these, are more mellow, still on the nasty side but not "rude" either. The Flows sounded like a NASCAR, these, tell you something is different, and, it's angry, but it's not peeling the skin off your shins with bits of steel like the Flows did.
At part throttle cruise 2500-3000 (yep, that's where it likes/needs to be) there is a definite improvement in clarity of the exhaust, and, drone is gone and it's much more quiet. Now, it's still loud, but, the radio is no where near the volume required before, and, I can hear myself talk, albeit in a raised voice, but not requiring quite the level of yelling that the Flows did.
Full throttle, it's nasty, and above 4000rpm it's so much more "clear"... even at 7000rpms it sounds... right... above 5000rpms the Flowmasters just made noise, these, you can actually hear every cylinder fire... it's... "crisp".
So...
Idle, FlowMaster = win, not even close.
Everywhere else, Borlas = win.
I cannot comment about idle to 2000rpm... car just doesn't/cannot live there. Car only spends time between 2000-2500rpm with throttle-on acceleration (not to be confused with cruise)... Car will not cruise below 2000rpm, and, really wants to live above 2500rpm... anything between 2000-2500 at steady throttle and it hiccups/belches/stumbles/jerks... steady throttle below 2000rpm and it'll chuck you through the windshield.
With light throttle from 2000rpms through 2500rpms it's much more quite, yet soooo "clear".
Car simply doesn't drive below 2000rpm, so, cannot comment.
Only time it spends below 2000rpm is idling or during quick clutch slip on take off... thank goodness for 4.56's to get through that near instantly.
 
Gear grabber

Gear grabber

I don't have Borla's,but I do have same construction type,straight through mufflers.
Nature of the beast,the car will get louder at idle,as the glass burns away. At 250
miles my car was slightly louder at idle,500 miles,more hard hits a little louder.
At 1000 miles,louder yet at idle/cruise. Was getting concerned that it was going to
get obnoxious all the time. Thankfully it did not,sound has been stable from that point on.
I have Jones maxflow's.
 
