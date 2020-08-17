Engine Boss 302 block vs HiPo, Windsor, GT-40 for vintage racing

Aug 17, 2020
Denver
Hello

I'm trying to find some info to fill in the blanks in this ambiguous rule book.

Car is a 65 and the rulebook says 289 or 302 iron block. No mention of which one exactly. Heads have to be a 20deg iron head (althgouhg some sanctioning bodies allow alum heads with a 50lb penalty).

Besides the 4 bolt mains, is there anything different on the Boss blocks? Are the heads and intakes interchangeable?
If the Boss the best option of the ones mentioned?

Many thanks in advnace.

