I'm trying to find some info to fill in the blanks in this ambiguous rule book.



Car is a 65 and the rulebook says 289 or 302 iron block. No mention of which one exactly. Heads have to be a 20deg iron head (althgouhg some sanctioning bodies allow alum heads with a 50lb penalty).



Besides the 4 bolt mains, is there anything different on the Boss blocks? Are the heads and intakes interchangeable?

If the Boss the best option of the ones mentioned?



