: Original Boss 302 LS Gauge Pod with mounting hardware (M-6304GPOD-A) and original Ford Racing Performance Info Centre Gauge (M-10898-CPIC). You just need to add 2 additional 2-1/16" gauges to complete the set ! The gauge is hard to find. Most sites no longer cary it. Asking $600 for everything (will ship for free): $600 (includes shipping): Guelph, Ontario, CANADA: Fits 2005 - 2014 Mustang