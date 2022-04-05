For Sale Boss 302 LS Gauge Pod with original Ford Performance Info Centre Gauge - M-10898-CPIC

FOR SALE: Original Boss 302 LS Gauge Pod with mounting hardware (M-6304GPOD-A) and original Ford Racing Performance Info Centre Gauge (M-10898-CPIC). You just need to add 2 additional 2-1/16" gauges to complete the set ! The gauge is hard to find. Most sites no longer cary it. Asking $600 for everything (will ship for free)

Price: $600 (includes shipping)
Location: Guelph, Ontario, CANADA
Model: Fits 2005 - 2014 Mustang

