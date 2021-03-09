Boss 302 tuning

S

Stangnoob

Member
Feb 25, 2020
26
3
13
38
California
So I recently upgraded to a 2013 Boss 302 and I have a red track key but it’s not active; I’m getting LT headers installed as well as high flow catalytic converters. Is it worth getting the track key tune or should I invest in an sct tuner? Sadly from this point forward I’m lost because it seems that you can only have one or the other; I’d like to have the lopey idle tuned to my grey key because at the moment I only use the track key with 93 gas. I want the performance and lopey idle that the track key provides as well as to run the proper fuel for the set up so could someone point me in the right direction to achieve my desired performance outcome?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jmed05GT
1970 Boss 302 crank no spark
Replies
2
Views
383
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
Jmed05GT
Jmed05GT
A
85 carb’ed mustang keeps dying
Replies
17
Views
661
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
G
Engine Tuning options? No one here in AZ seems to do it
Replies
9
Views
771
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
2000xp8
2000xp8
ScarlettGT
2014 Mustang GT Inquiry on Tuning
Replies
0
Views
364
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
ScarlettGT
ScarlettGT
S
Tuning without the married tuner
Replies
5
Views
3K
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
Shiloh93
S
Top Bottom