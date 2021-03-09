Boss 302 tuning

So I recently upgraded to a 2013 Boss 302 and I have a red track key but it’s not active; I’m getting LT headers installed as well as high flow catalytic converters. Is it worth getting the track key tune or should I invest in an sct tuner? Sadly from this point forward I’m lost because it seems that you can only have one or the other; I’d like to have the lopey idle tuned to my grey key because at the moment I only use the track key with 93 gas. I want the performance and lopey idle that the track key provides as well as to run the proper fuel for the set up so could someone point me in the right direction to achieve my desired performance outcome?