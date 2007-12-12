Boss T/A front brake upgrade (Lincoln/Tbird calipers) thread

Ok, so I've been picking bnickles brain about this for a few days now and my madness has spread. I've started annoying other forums members as well and I think it is time I started a thread about this so everyone can see and/or contribute to this.I want to discuss using the 65-66 Thunderbird/65-69 Lincoln Continental 4 piston K/H calipers on our Mustangs.What I've got so far:What you need:Calipers Rotor (with or without integrated hub)Drum Spindles (for your car) Drum Hub (for you spindle, optional)Pads (D1 type) Special Ford D0ZX type mounting bracketDust shields wouldn't be a bad idea either.Where to get it:Calipers - junkyard, ebay, swapmeet, rebuilt ones from a parts storeAll of these vehicles should have the same calipers which will make great donors for your projectFORD1966 - 1967 LTD 1966 - 1967 COUNTRY SQUIRE 1965 - 1967 GALAXIE1966 - 1967 CUSTOM 1965 - 1967 THUNDERBIRDLINCOLN1965 - 1969 CONTINENTALMERCURY1967 BROUGHAM 1966 - 1967 MONTCLAIR 1967 MARQUIS1966 - 1967 COMMUTER 1966 - 1967 MONTEREYDrum Spindles - junkyard, ebay, swapmeet, new ones from a parts supplier (NPD)Drum hub - junkyard, ebay, swapmeet, new ones from a parts supplier (NPD)RotorDrum hub type:FORD1968 COUNTRY SEDAN 1968 - 1969 GALAXIE 500 1968 - 1969 LTD1968 COUNTRY SQUIRE 1968 CUSTOM 5001968 CUSTOM 1968 THUNDERBIRDLINCOLN1968 - 1969 MARK IIIMERCURY1968 COMMUTER 1968 MONTEREY 1968 MONTCLAIRRotor integrated hub type:1972 Thunderbird - Napa auto, rockauto.com junkyard (I have not verified that this WILL work, it is theory)Pads:RAYBESTOS PN: PGD1 If you junkyard a set you can have those re-lined with better linings; these are D1 type pads, check with local brake supply places, not the name brand parts housesRaybestos Brake Pad Shims P/N: DS8000Dust shield - I'm not really sure on this, I was going to reuse my 67 K/H dust shieldsCaliper Bracket:Cobra AutomotiveSpeed Parts InternationalSo I think that covers a brake down of what you need and where to get it.I'd like to say that as of today, Cobra Automotive charges over 400 dollars for those brackets. I don't know what Speed Parts charges as they havn't got back to me yet but I'm sure its expensive.At this point I'm considering making my own bracket once I get the calipers and an some drum hubs.Ok, lets hear from some of you fabrication experts ;-)(Credit for most of the information in this thread that I've posted so far goes to bnickle, thanks for leting me pester you constantly about this)