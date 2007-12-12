Boss T/A front brake upgrade (Lincoln/Tbird calipers) thread

Rusty67
Ok, so I've been picking bnickles brain about this for a few days now and my madness has spread. I've started annoying other forums members as well and I think it is time I started a thread about this so everyone can see and/or contribute to this.
I want to discuss using the 65-66 Thunderbird/65-69 Lincoln Continental 4 piston K/H calipers on our Mustangs.
What I've got so far:
What you need:
Calipers Rotor (with or without integrated hub)
Drum Spindles (for your car) Drum Hub (for you spindle, optional)
Pads (D1 type) Special Ford D0ZX type mounting bracket
Dust shields wouldn't be a bad idea either.
Where to get it:
Calipers - junkyard, ebay, swapmeet, rebuilt ones from a parts store
All of these vehicles should have the same calipers which will make great donors for your project
FORD
1966 - 1967 LTD 1966 - 1967 COUNTRY SQUIRE 1965 - 1967 GALAXIE
1966 - 1967 CUSTOM 1965 - 1967 THUNDERBIRD
LINCOLN
1965 - 1969 CONTINENTAL
MERCURY
1967 BROUGHAM 1966 - 1967 MONTCLAIR 1967 MARQUIS
1966 - 1967 COMMUTER 1966 - 1967 MONTEREY
Drum Spindles - junkyard, ebay, swapmeet, new ones from a parts supplier (NPD)
Drum hub - junkyard, ebay, swapmeet, new ones from a parts supplier (NPD)
Rotor
Drum hub type:
FORD
1968 COUNTRY SEDAN 1968 - 1969 GALAXIE 500 1968 - 1969 LTD
1968 COUNTRY SQUIRE 1968 CUSTOM 500
1968 CUSTOM 1968 THUNDERBIRD
LINCOLN
1968 - 1969 MARK III
MERCURY
1968 COMMUTER 1968 MONTEREY 1968 MONTCLAIR
Rotor integrated hub type:
1972 Thunderbird - Napa auto, rockauto.com junkyard (I have not verified that this WILL work, it is theory)
Pads:
RAYBESTOS PN: PGD1 If you junkyard a set you can have those re-lined with better linings; these are D1 type pads, check with local brake supply places, not the name brand parts houses
Raybestos Brake Pad Shims P/N: DS8000
Dust shield - I'm not really sure on this, I was going to reuse my 67 K/H dust shields
Caliper Bracket:
Cobra Automotive
http://www.cobraautomotive.com/cobra_cat.pdf
Speed Parts International
http://www.speedpartsinternational.com/transambrakekit.html
So I think that covers a brake down of what you need and where to get it.
I'd like to say that as of today, Cobra Automotive charges over 400 dollars for those brackets. I don't know what Speed Parts charges as they havn't got back to me yet but I'm sure its expensive.
At this point I'm considering making my own bracket once I get the calipers and an some drum hubs.
Ok, lets hear from some of you fabrication experts ;-)
(Credit for most of the information in this thread that I've posted so far goes to bnickle, thanks for leting me pester you constantly about this)
