Okay, so I've got a 95 Mustang, 3.8 V6. Been tinkering on it for a while and haven't quite found the issue, but recently found the fuel pressure is reading 30 at idle, and I believe it's supposed to be 38-40 or so at idle. It reads both banks lean, and I believe this could be why. Key on, engine off, it reads about 35 and doesn't drop.
I replaced the fuel pump, fuel filter, gas tank, all 6 injectors, and the fuel pressure regulator. I imagine the issue is pretty obvious, something maybe the fuel pump is going out again? I replaced it quite a few months ago, but I don't think it should be out already. Maybe I should go performance?
