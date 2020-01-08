Explain HOW you measured the fuel pressure.



Why is this important? Because the fuel pressure is intake vacuum referenced. At idle the intake is under a VACUUM. This means that any measurement using an external gauge will read the difference between outside air and the fuel pressure. So that means to get the actual intake reference fuel pressure it will be necessary to ADD the intake vacuum to the external gauge reading.



Soooooo 30-32 PSI at idle is a reasonable fuel pressure. But if you want to double check, then disconnect and plug the fuel pressure regulator intake vacuum reference line. The fuel pressure as measured by an external pressure gauge should immediately jump to around 40 PSI.



What have you done to rule out a vacuum leak? How about the EVAP system? How about in the EGR system?



How have you tested the MAF sensor for accuracy?