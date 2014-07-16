Bought A 69 Mach 1 The Other Looking For Some Thoughts On Mods??

Hi, Haven't posted on Stangnet for some time as I haven't had a Mustang for a couple of years. However, I recently got the itch and was cross shopping classic fast backs with 2012/13 Bosses. Two pretty different cars I know, and in the end I ended up buying a completely restored 69 Mach 1! I went with a Mach because I intended to keep whatever Mustang I bought for a good period of time, and well a Classic is always a Classic, and a new Boss becomes old news after a year or two.



I've had the car for a couple of weeks and it's crazy how much attention the classics grab, but I'm also a go fast enthusiast.



The 351W drivetrain is freshly re-built with the following gear:



Original 351W bored .030 over, not exactly sure on compression

Edelbrock RPM heads # 60229

Edelbrock camshaft # 2182

Ford racing valve covers # M-6582-E302P

Roller Cam Crane Cams rocker Arms 3 11746

(1.6 ratio w/ 3/8 studs)

Crane cam components #44621-16

AOD automatic with Shift kit# B&M 40263

Edelbrook carb 1406 600cfm

MSD Distributer Part # 8354

Rad Fan 16”, S blade Maradyne #M162K

Magna Flow 2.5 “ exhaust System # 15816

Long tube headers

3.73's rear gear ratio



The car as it sits isn't exactly slow, but it's not fast either. I posted this build up on some other forums and got and estimated HP of about 350-400Hp. But it just doesn't seem like that much HP is on tap, so I'm talking it to a shop for a tune up to see if some easy HP can be had with some jetting.



I'm also not sold on the shift kit in the car so I might have them install a TransGo kit any thoughts on these? As the AOD is currently lacklustre on the 2/3 shift and holding second for any length of time, but it does bark the tires into second on the 1/2 up shift.



What would be some reasonable thing to do to make this combo allot hotter? I was thinking an Air gap intake, bigger Cam and keeping the RPM heads for now??? Because the engine is freshly re-built, I don't want start tearing completely into just yet, and crate motor could be in the cards down road so I don't want to sink too much money into it either. Any suggestions are appreciated.