Bought a unfinished 5.4 dohc into 97 gt project. I)ve got lots of questions.

nelson ashcraft
New Member
-
- May 22, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 75
Still staring at it
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Bought a new car.
|2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
|8
|D
|Engine v6 bought as bad starter turned out to be locked motor.
|SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
|3
|9
|MAF wasnt plugged in when bought.
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|11
|B
|Bought my first Mustang but came with quite a few problems
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|12
|F
|New to the forum...just bought my first fox body
|The Welcome Wagon
|12
|P
|HELP! Bought a 2004 4.6L Swapped mustang
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|40
|M
|Bought my first mustang
|The Welcome Wagon
|3
|W
|Just bought 88 GT been sitting 15 years
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|10
|W
|Bought my firt GT!!! Now what??!
|2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
|4
|R
|Engine Just bought my first 85 fox
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|11
|P
|*HELP* How to identify if I bought a PI or NPI 4.6 2v engine?
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|3
|C
|New guy, Just bought a 1980 Mercury Capri
|The Welcome Wagon
|2
|C
|New to Mustangs-bought a 2002 Mustanf GT for my son
|The Welcome Wagon
|1
|B
|Bought a headach need help
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|5
|1
|Just bought 1983 Mustang GT dies when put in nuetral
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|4
|So,...you bought a dart block, and plans are for 750 hp....
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|13
|W
|bought 2010 v6 thats been crashed and rebuilt missing parts
|2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
|0
|F
|Just bought a 1996 GT
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|3
|S
|newb from so cal. Just bought a very nice black on black 2000 GT
|The Welcome Wagon
|1
|M
|Bought a 70
|The Welcome Wagon
|1
|T
|Bought my first mustang
|The Welcome Wagon
|3
|B
|Newbie here - finally bought my first Mustang!!
|The Welcome Wagon
|1
|T
|Bought a 1998 Mustang! But, need some help with an acceleration sound I'm hearing...
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|13
|J
|just bought my first mustang, have a few questions already!
|2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
|38
|J
|just bought my first mustang
|The Welcome Wagon
|0
|N
|Fox Just bought a 92 fox convertible gt help..
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|2
|M
|I bought a Mustang for my son, have some questions
|2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
|1
|S
|Is my car doomed? Bought it like this.. RIP FRAME?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|17
|D
|I just popped my cherry, err, I mean bought a stang :P
|The Welcome Wagon
|3
|D
|Electrical Recently bought an 87 gt..no o2 sensors..need guidance
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|6
|J
|New to Stangnet. Just bought 88 LX Convertible
|The Welcome Wagon
|4
|A
|Anyone bought BMR lower arms with spring perch?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|1
|T
|Just Bought 86 Lx
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|2
|S
|Just Bought 95.... Help?
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|7
|She Bought Me A Mach 1
|The Welcome Wagon
|9
|F
|Bought A Notchback Recently Need Some Help
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|14
|F
|Auction Bought Cobra - Running Very Poorly
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|14
|A
|Newbiew From Boston, Ma - Bought A 91 Foxbody
|The Welcome Wagon
|6
|F
|Restoring Auction-bought 2001 Cobra - No Power Door Locks
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|7
|L
|Bought A 99 Limited Edition But It Has No Wing. Is It A Fake?
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|3
|C
|New Pony Owner Just Bought 94 Gt Convertible High Idle Issue Help
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|4
|So, I Really Want This Style Steering Wheel.,,..nevermind Bought A Mono
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|57
|J
|Expired Flowmasters 50 Series For Sale, $100 Patterson,ny. Bought 3 Months Ago, Nothing Wrong With Them
|Exhaust Parts
|0
|Code 96. Bought Replacement Part But Doesn't Match....
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|4
|Bought Myself Another Fox
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|84
|Who Bought Theirs New And Still Own It?
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|10
|A
|Value Of Mustang Bought In Germany
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|22
|Just Bought A Procharger D1 Help Please
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|27
|Just Bought Car. No Book Need A Little Help Please
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|1
|M
|Bought My Son A Broke Gt.
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|6