Bought my first Mustang but came with quite a few problems

I just bought a 1966 Mustang from a guy I served in the Navy with and it has been sitting for 2 years. The previous owner before him replaced the original 289 with a 302. I already put a new battery and ignition switch in and finally got it running but there were a few problems. The car only started in Neutral and not in park. The ignition started on "On" and not on "Start" and once it started the starter was stuck on. I am a very novice mechanic but have plenty of time on my hands after work to work on this beautiful car but I dont have much experience. I'm hoping I could get a few pointers of where to start on these problems through these forums.