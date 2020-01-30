Bought my first Mustang but came with quite a few problems

B

Brent77

New Member
Jan 30, 2020
1
0
1
23
Simi Valley, California
I just bought a 1966 Mustang from a guy I served in the Navy with and it has been sitting for 2 years. The previous owner before him replaced the original 289 with a 302. I already put a new battery and ignition switch in and finally got it running but there were a few problems. The car only started in Neutral and not in park. The ignition started on "On" and not on "Start" and once it started the starter was stuck on. I am a very novice mechanic but have plenty of time on my hands after work to work on this beautiful car but I dont have much experience. I'm hoping I could get a few pointers of where to start on these problems through these forums.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
P HELP! Bought a 2004 4.6L Swapped mustang SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 40
M Bought my first mustang The Welcome Wagon 3
C New to Mustangs-bought a 2002 Mustanf GT for my son The Welcome Wagon 1
1 Just bought 1983 Mustang GT dies when put in nuetral Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
T Bought my first mustang The Welcome Wagon 3
Similar threads
HELP! Bought a 2004 4.6L Swapped mustang
Bought my first mustang
New to Mustangs-bought a 2002 Mustanf GT for my son
Just bought 1983 Mustang GT dies when put in nuetral
Bought my first mustang
Top Bottom