Hello everyone. I bought a clean '89 LX 4cyl roller to do a 5.0 swap. The previous owner did a 5-lug conversion w/Cobra brakes and planned on doing a 5.0 swap, but gave up on her & gave me a bunch of v8 parts in plastic bins. I was able to install the fuel & brake lines. All of the wiring for the car was in one of the large bins...unlabeled. For the most part, through research and internet pics, I figured out the wiring under the hood. The dash wiring has me stuck! I looked at veryuseful.com's diagrams and they are helpful, but what would really be a lifesaver would be a complete wiring schematic with an exploded view that really shows where everything goes. Right now I have a huge wad of wires and brackets coming out from under the steering column & I have no idea what the proper routing of the harness is.



Additionally, while doing my research I was able to look up the white box under my dash and found that it is a "Speed Control Amplifier" and is tied into the cruise control system. I'm installing a 5-speed manual T5, so it will not have cruise control. Do I need to keep this box plugged in & run the wiring outside the car, or can I eliminate it altogether? If I do not connect the speed control amp or the connections behind the fender, will it affect anything else?



Thanks in advance for your help!



- E